Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KEWL traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $112.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77.
