KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $181,634,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.