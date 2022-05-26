Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.