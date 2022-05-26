Kidoz (KDOZF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kidoz to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kidoz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

Kidoz presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 553.39%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 65.17%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 N/A Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 64.29

Kidoz’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -4.35% -6.61% -5.10% Kidoz Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Risk and Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s peers have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Kidoz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

