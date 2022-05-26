King Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.99 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,013. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

