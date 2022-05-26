King Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,190,000 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

King Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 0.6% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 294,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,022. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

