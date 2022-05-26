King Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 35,700 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

King Street Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

RVLV traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

