Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5,714.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of KNSL opened at $209.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $156.27 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

