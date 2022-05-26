Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 42.8% This Week

Klimatas (KTS) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,969.45 and approximately $7.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

