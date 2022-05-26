Klimatas (KTS) Trading 42.8% Lower Over Last Week

Klimatas (KTS) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,969.45 and $7.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

