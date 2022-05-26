Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

KSS opened at $40.48 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

