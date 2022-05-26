Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock traded up 0.16 on Thursday, hitting 75.75. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 71.89. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of 65.62 and a 12-month high of 106.71.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

