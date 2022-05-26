Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $14.44 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $746.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 452,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

