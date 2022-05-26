Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to post $50.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.38 million and the lowest is $44.30 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $40.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $234.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.70 million to $250.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.28 million, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $254.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 516,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,454. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

