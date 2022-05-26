Lambda Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $346,117.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,321.00 or 1.00094682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

