Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LGI opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

