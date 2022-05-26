Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LGI opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
