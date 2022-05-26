Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Shares Sold by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,865 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGACU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGACU remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 71,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,842. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.