LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Shares Up 0.6%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 810,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,186,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

