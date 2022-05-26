Lee E. Beckelman Sells 28,596 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 28,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $93,508.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,247.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $944,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 650.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

