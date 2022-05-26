Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,336,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336,300 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.

RWL stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.92. 597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

