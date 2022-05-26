Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153,142 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,720. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.
