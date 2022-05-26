Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153,142 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,720. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.