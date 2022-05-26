Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.10.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.48. The company had a trading volume of 210,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,939. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $198.71 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day moving average of $274.69.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Lennox International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.