Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$2.19. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 226,304 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXE shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$549.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 213,000 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

