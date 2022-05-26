Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in May

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.23. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $158.73 and a 1-year high of $348.89.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

