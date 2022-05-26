Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 142,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,373,520 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.