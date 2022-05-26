Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 142,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,373,520 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.