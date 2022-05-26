Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,992. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

