Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 13,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.55. 3,943,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.90 and a 200 day moving average of $226.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

