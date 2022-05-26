Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,310,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $440.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,247. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

