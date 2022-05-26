Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $498.09. 3,161,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,221. The firm has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.27.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.13.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,823,765. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

