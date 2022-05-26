Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 124,246 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 69,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,488 shares of company stock valued at $95,267. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.