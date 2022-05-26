Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

