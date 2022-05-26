Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

