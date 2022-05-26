Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,334 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,810,000 after buying an additional 383,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,707,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,865,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,153,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,058,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. 676,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

