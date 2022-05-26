Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 22.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 69,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,007,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,702,586. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

