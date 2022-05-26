Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $33.36.

