Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 77,465,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.17. The company has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

