Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 310,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,366,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -46.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

