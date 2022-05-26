Likewise Group plc (LIKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:LIKE opened at GBX 30.52 ($0.38) on Thursday. Likewise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.67).
Likewise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
