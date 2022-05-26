Likewise Group plc (LIKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:LIKE opened at GBX 30.52 ($0.38) on Thursday. Likewise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.67).

Likewise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

