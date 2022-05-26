Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Acquires $98,840.00 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,480.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 1,538,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,687. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $234.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liquidia by 4,365.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

