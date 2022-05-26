Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.85 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.31). 203,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 182,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.75 ($1.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.18) to GBX 146 ($1.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The stock has a market cap of £124.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.53.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £162,750 ($204,794.26). Insiders purchased a total of 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,425,000 in the last ninety days.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

