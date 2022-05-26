Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will post $16.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $17.03 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $67.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.10 billion to $67.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.39. 13,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.81. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.