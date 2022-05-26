London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 9,200 ($115.77) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($125.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($94.38) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($129.61) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,177.14 ($115.48).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,326 ($92.19) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,230 ($78.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,546 ($107.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,802.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,276.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a GBX 70 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($97.80), for a total value of £217,538.28 ($273,736.35). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($87.23) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,190.13).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

