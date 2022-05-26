Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 197.0% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LGV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,326. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

