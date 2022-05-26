Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 210 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

ILMN stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.01. 22,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.81. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

