Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 1,594 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 165,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17.
GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.
In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.