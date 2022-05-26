Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $124,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. 3,823,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,428. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,840 shares of company stock worth $25,306,349 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

