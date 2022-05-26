Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $318.48 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,068,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,168 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $318,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. 2,235,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

