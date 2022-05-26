Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 413.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 805.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,466,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.05. 4,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.66. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.62 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

