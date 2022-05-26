Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 323,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

