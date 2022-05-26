Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 178,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

